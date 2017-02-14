Energetic 3-year-old finds joy through CCA music during cancer treatment

One way the Children's Cancer Association helps kids who are undergoing treatment is with a dose of music.

The prescription is a pick-me-up in the form of a program called MyMusicRx.

The program makes a world of a difference for children like Blake Eames, a 3-year-old who found healing and harmony during his journey to fight cancer.

Blake has had his fair share of hardship and his mother Renee, and father David, are grateful he's got such an upbeat attitude.

“He just wakes up happy every day and he'll get up out of bed and come down the stairs, and it's just, 'hello world, here I am, it's another day,'” Renee said.

Those happy moments help when they reflect on how their youngest of three sons spent most of 2016 battling a rare form of cancer.

“There's maybe 20 cases a year in the United States,” said Renne

Blake’s family took him to the emergency room on Jan. 1, where doctors performed an ultrasound and found a mass on his kidney.

Blake was later diagnosed with clear cell sarcoma of the kidney.

During a surgery, doctors removed Blake’s tumor, kidney, lymph nodes and a small piece of his diaphragm.

Then came four weeks of radiation and 10 rounds of chemotherapy. The medical team also targeted other parts of Blake's body in the fight against his cancer.

As one can imagine, treatments at times, wore the energetic toddler down.

“It's really really hard and scary,” said Blake’s father, David through a wave of emotion. “Just hard to see a kid that age go through something like that, you know?”

The medicine Blake needed came in the form of the CCA program called MyMusicRx.

Specialists and volunteers bring in a cart full of musical instruments.

“He got so sick from the chemo, that he couldn't talk, he could barely walk or stand up. That was one of the amazing things when the CCA would come in with the music, he would perk up, and for the first time in days, he would talk.” Blake’s father said.

Blake spent close to 100 days in the hospital and by November, he had won his battle with cancer.

“There's a moment where it all comes together, where you realize there's hope and there's a potentially positive outcome to this,” David said. “And then you start just appreciating every day like you've never appreciated a day before.”

You can make a difference by supporting the Children’s Cancer Association. To learn how to donate for #VDay4CCA, visit JoyRx.org.

