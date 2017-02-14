Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Tuesday, February 14

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, February 14:

His work has earned him an Oscar nomination over 20 years ago. Fans will soon get another taste of the late singer Elliott Smith's beautiful sound when his family's estate drops some new music. Jackpot Recording Studio celebrates 20 years of making music and they show MORE how Smith helped the studio’s founder Larry Crane get started. In honor of Jackpot’s 20th anniversary, there will be a live show on Feb. 24 at the Secret Society. Learn more at SecretSociety.net.

