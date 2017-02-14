Teen finds unique way to spread joy through CCA

The Children’s Cancer Association has a simple mission: to prescribe joy.

But sometimes, the children themselves end up delivering more joy than anyone could possibly expect, especially when you consider the challenges they face.

Jacob Daskalakis, 18, has always been quick to smile, even when there wasn't as much to smile about.

Two years ago, Jacob became very sick. But what his family thought was a severe cold turned out to be non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

A grapefruit-sized tumor was found right on top of his heart.

But rather than become dejected, Jacob discovered joy with the help of his family, his faith, and the CCA.

"I was praying the whole time for a lot of peace. And a lot of joy to overcome me. So I'm not being constantly angry, frustrated or depressed about going through chemo,” Jacob said.

"He told me, ‘don't cry mom, it's going to be okay,’” said Jacob’s mother Karen. “God's in control. He was right.”

Jacob immediately chose to look beyond his own pain, and lift the spirits of those around him.

He recorded a video on his first day of chemotherapy after his sister encouraged him to get up and walk. Hospital volunteers then began showing him all sorts of costumes.

Pretty soon, the impromptu music video brought infectious joy to the entire hospital floor.

While continuing his prolonged chemotherapy, the CCA helped keep Jacob’s positive spirit strong, providing tickets to Blazers games and introducing him to his Chemo Pal, Tommy.

They also helped him hone in on his joyful video skills with their MyMusicRx program.

The prescription worked, and months of chemo knocked Jacob’s cancer into remission.

He now represents the CCA at various events to show that prescribing joy can make a difference, and his family couldn't be more proud.

"He inspired all of us, and everyone from his school, the community around. His courage and his joy. It was incredible.”

During a trip to the CCA’s caring cabin, Jacob's family found the perfect spot to place a commemorative stone, bearing his name. It’s a symbolic gesture, representing his unstoppable spirit.

You can make a difference by supporting the Children’s Cancer Association. To learn how to donate for #VDay4CCA, visit JoyRx.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.