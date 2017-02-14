Jackpot! Recording Studio's owner draws inspiration from musicia - KPTV - FOX 12


Jackpot! Recording Studio's owner draws inspiration from musician Elliott Smith

Feb 14, 2017
His work has earned him an Oscar nomination over 20 years ago.

Fans will soon get another taste of the late singer Elliott Smith's beautiful sound when his family's estate drops some new music.

Jackpot! Recording Studio celebrates 20 years of making music and they show MORE how Smith helped the studio’s owner Larry Crane get started.

In honor of Jackpot’s 20th anniversary, there will be a live show on Feb. 24 at the Secret Society. Learn more at SecretSociety.net.

