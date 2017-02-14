Portland police searching for fugitive in violation of parole; reward offered

The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a fugitive in violation of his parole.

Anthony Paul Arnold, 46, has a felony warrant for a parole violation. He was convicted of first-degree robbery.

Police asked for the public's help Tuesday tracking him down.

Arnold is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Arnold also has a tattoo on his abdomen.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

