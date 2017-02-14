King City man threatened wife repeatedly, bought gun day before Christmas night killing

A man who shot and killed his estranged wife on Christmas night had sent her hundreds of text messages in the weeks prior, alternately begging her to take him back and threatening to kill her.

New details were released Tuesday by the Washington County District Attorney's Office into the killing of Katelynn Armand by James Tylka.

Police said Armand, 24, dropped off their daughter at the home Tylka shared with his mother and step-father in King City at 10:10 p.m. Dec. 25, 2016.

According to a report released Tuesday, Tylka, 30, removed the 11-month-old girl from the car and placed her in the home's entryway. He then walked back to the car and shot Armand eight times.

Investigators said Tylka had purchased a 9 mm handgun from a private seller in Portland on Dec. 24, 2016. He also bought ear plugs and ammunition from a sporting goods store.

Tylka's mother heard the gunfire and went outside, but her son drove away as she tapped on the window of his car.

Investigators said Tylka called his mother moments later and said, "I shot her mom. I shot her. She screwed up my life. My whole life's been screwed up and I shot her and I'm gonna kill myself."

Detectives said he called one of Armand's close friends at 10:20 p.m. and said that he shot her. He then texted her sister at 10:48 p.m. with the message, "I killed your sister."

Tylka led officers on a chase across Washington County that ended off Highway 99W south of Sherwood. Tylka shot Trooper Nic Cederberg multiple times and was then shot and killed by police.

According to the district attorney's report, a restraining order petition prepared by Armand against her estranged husband was found in her car the night of the shooting. Two cards from Tylka were also in her car, including an anniversary card with a handwritten note that read, in part, "I am sorry for what I am about to do."

On the night of the shooting, Tylka changed his Facebook profile image to a photo from their wedding day, according to the district attorney's report.

Investigators said they were married in December 2014, but had spent the last 1 1/2 years separated. They remained in contact for the sake of their daughter.

Friends and family said Tylka had a history of domestic violence against Armand, which was corroborated by prior police investigations.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office reported Tuesday that Tylka would have been prosecuted for the murder of Armand.

Cederberg's family has been posting updates on his recovery on a Gofundme page. A Gofundme account was also started for Armand's daughter.

