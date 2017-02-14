Body recovered on Oregon coast identified as man swept out to sea with 3-year-old son

U.S. Coast Guard photo of January search for man and son washed out to sea on southern Oregon coast.

U.S. Coast Guard photo of January search for man and son washed out to sea on southern Oregon coast.

A body recovered on the southern Oregon coast has been identified as a 31-year-old man who was swept out to sea while holding his 3-year-old son in January.

The body was discovered on Horsefall Beach in Coos County on Saturday.

Deputies said Tuesday that the body is Jayson Dean Thomas of Elmira.

Thomas was walking on the beach near Floras Lake in Curry County on Jan. 15 with his son in a backpack-type child carrier.

Deputies said waves were large at the time due to an approaching storm and Thomas was caught by a sneaker wave.

The man and child were swept out to sea.

The Coast Guard launched a search operation that included two helicopters and a 47-foot motor life boat, while troopers and first responders searched the beach using ATVs.

Thomas and his son were not found.

Deputies said Thomas' death has been ruled an accidental drowning and there is no evidence of foul play.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.