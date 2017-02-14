Deputies arrest man and woman with more than 100 pieces of stolen jewelry

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for forcibly entering and burglarizing a home and are asking for the public’s help with returning stolen items.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman living in the 7100 block of Southwest 209th Avenue in Aloha called 911 after a man forced his way into the residence and stole items from the home.

Within three minutes deputies were on the scene and stopped a vehicle attempting to leave the residence.

Investigators found a woman in the car who had knocked on the door of the home before the man forced his way inside.

The deputies arrested the pair, Nelson W. Pettis Jr., 41, and Katherine L. Hauser, 35. Pettis faces charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree theft while Hauser was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit burglary and first-degree theft by receiving.

Both Pettis and Hauser are being held at the Washington County Jail.

While searching the vehicle being used by Pettis and Hauser, deputies found more than 100 pieces of jewelry believed to be from other burglaries. Detectives would like to return the stolen items to their rightful owners and ask anyone who recognizes any of the stolen pieces to contact Detective Tony Bass at 503-846-6093.

