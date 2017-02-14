Author shares tips for visiting PDX in '100 Things to Do in Portland Before You Die'

Have you truly explored the Rose City, really checked out all the hot and hidden spots across town?

If you need a checklist for PDX highlights, there's a new book to help you out called "100 Things to Do in Portland Before You Die."

Ann Smith, one the authors of the book, said the team brainstormed ideas to find all of the spots and included a mix of breweries, restaurants, scenic drives, shopping spots, outdoor activities and festivals.

Smith said that she hopes that the book will help people who live in the area to break out of their routine and try a new local spot.

The book is available in stores now.

