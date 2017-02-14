Affidavit: Modified weapon, long cord found in murder suspect's cell after escape attempt

A long cord and a piece of metal ground down to form a weapon were found in the cell of a triple-murder suspect after he attempted to escape from the Clark County Jail, according to court documents.

The jail was placed on lockdown at around 9 p.m. Sunday when a corrections deputy discovered a broken cell window.

Deputies said an investigation uncovered an escape attempt by Brent Ward Luyster, a white supremacist accused of shooting and killing three people at a Woodland home in July 2016 while he was out on bail in an assault case.

A probable cause affidavit states a modified comb was found in Luyster's cell, which appeared to be the size of the keyhole on the locked mesh screen covering the window.

Behind the screen, the glass window had been shattered. A metal cross bar on the window showed signs of recent cutting and cuts were found on both ends of the bar, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states removal of the bar would have created an opening large enough for a human body to fit through.

Court documents state engravings had been made on the window taunting and mocking deputies.

A 15-inch piece of metal from the interior window frame had grounded down ends that created sharp points, according to deputies. Court documents state the item appeared to be modified as a weapon capable of creating "serious blunt force trauma or piercing wounds."

A probable cause affidavit states a long cord was found in a garbage bag in the cell with a hooked, weighted end made from pencils, screws and flexible fabric. Deputies said the cord appeared to be long enough to reach the ground from the cell window.

Luyster was detained by SWAT team members. He was given a smock to wear following a visual strip search and taken to a padded room.

Inside the room, according to court documents, Luyster was ordered to squat down, at which time a ball bearing fell to the ground.

A probable cause affidavit states Luyster told deputies it was from a piercing. The affidavit states a similarly sized ball bearing was missing from one of the anti-suicide towel holders in Luyster's cell.

When questioned again about the ball bearing, Luyster referred the investigating deputy to his attorney, according to court documents.

In addition to his murder charges, Luyster now faces additional charges of possession of a weapon by a prisoner, malicious mischief and attempted escape. In court Tuesday, Luyster asked to represent himself on the escape charges.

Luyster is due back in court March 6.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.