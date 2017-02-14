Centennial Middle School burglarized three straight nights; reward offered

Centennial Middle School was burglarized three consecutive nights and a $500 reward is being offered to help catch the suspects.

Police said the burglaries began Feb. 8. In all three cases, the suspects entered the building after prying open or breaking exterior windows.

Investigators believe at least three suspects are involved in the burglaries.

"It has a lot of kids questioning what's going on, some are worrying about their safety," said Aaliyah Albarado, 8th grade student at Centennial Middle School.

Whoever broke into Albarado's classroom left a mess behind and a message on the whiteboard.

"When I walked in the classroom, it said on the whiteboard 'hahaha'. It's like they're mocking the teachers which kind of creeped me out," said Albarado.

Teachers say that wasn't the only note. Another one said, "we want your computers."

The thieves targeted electronics, including computers and iPads used by teachers and students. Administrators estimate the damages to be around $20,000.

"It's pretty upsetting because the schools don't have a whole lot to work with to begin with, and someone was pretty determined because they came from classrooms down the hall," said Albarado's father, Jason.

Security has been increased at the middle school, especially at night. But for many students, the school still doesn't feel back to normal.

"We got locked out of our classrooms because they had to do fingerprinting, so we had to be in other classrooms. It was kinda odd," Albarado said.

The Centennial School District is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Administrators have also hired private security to patrol the middle school campus during the evening hours.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.

