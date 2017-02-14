Vancouver School District bus involved in crash with no students on board

A Vancouver School District bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Northwest 11th Avenue at 139th Street at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the driver of a mid-size sedan was westbound on 139th Street when he turned onto Northwest 11th Avenue. The bus was southbound on 11th Avenue and turning east onto 139th Street.

Deputies said the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

There were no students on board the bus at the time. The drivers were not injured and no citations were issued, according to deputies.

Both the bus and car were towed from the scene.

