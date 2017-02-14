Oregon man sentenced to prison for trafficking guns to Mexico in alfalfa bales

A Eugene man was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a gun trafficking operation to Mexico.

Robert Allen Cummins, 57, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday.

The case is the result of a year-long investigation that began after a large shipment of firearms was stopped by law enforcement in Sonora, Mexico.

According to the Department of Justice, members of the conspiracy deposited tens of thousands of dollars near the U.S.-Mexico border into bank accounts of Cummins and Erik Flores Elortegui.

Cummins and Elortegui then straw-purchased thousands of dollars worth of high-caliber firearms, including .50 caliber and AK-47-type rifles, according to investigators.

The Department of Justice reports on one day alone, Cummins walked into a federally licensed firearms dealer in Oregon and paid $38,100 in cash for fourteen firearms, including three .50 caliber rifles.

Some of the guns were recovered in Mexico soon after being purchased and many of them were missing serial numbers.

Investigators said the guns, along with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition, magazines and firearms accessories, were wrapped in plastic and hidden among bales of alfalfa transported on a tractor trailer.

“Making false statements during a firearms purchase and straw purchasing firearms are serious offenses that increase the likelihood of weapons reaching the hands of violent criminals,” said Billy J. Williams, United States Attorney for the District of Oregon. “Those who seek to buy or sell firearms illegally in Oregon or elsewhere will be held accountable for their actions.”

Cummins was sentenced to 40 months in prison Tuesday.

