Local tech company expanding credentialing service to coaching organizations, nonprofits

Three people, including a child, fell an estimated 15 feet from a ferris wheel ride at a festival in Port Townsend, Washington on Thursday, according to a fire official.More >
An Arkansas couple was arrested after police found their 15-day-old baby covered in blood with up to 100 rat bites all over her body.More >
Two Chinese Su-30 fighter jets conducted an "unprofessional" intercept of a US Air Force radiation detection plane while it was flying over the Yellow Sea in international airspace on Wednesday, a US official tells CNN.More >
One person was injured Thursday night in a single vehicle crash in Beaverton.More >
A Clark County Jail inmate who was taken to the hospital for treatment was shot in an officer-involved shooting at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he fired a gun and assaulted his mom during an argument.More >
The US Marshals Oregon Fugitive Task Force arrested a 38-year-old man for murder in connection to a stabbing death that happened in the Lents neighborhood Tuesday.More >
Washington County deputies said a drunk driver hit a father and his two daughters in a head-on crash in Hillsboro Tuesday night.More >
A team of Portland doctors delivered potentially lifesaving treatment to a girl battling a rare genetic disease.More >
