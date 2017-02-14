Local tech company expanding credentialing service to coaching organizations, nonprofits

A local tech company that works to protect the nation's military bases is now getting ready to expand their credentialing service to coaching organizations and nonprofits.

It's all to help families know who they can trust.

Thousands of third party vendors try to access America's military bases every day. Though not all of those people are who they claim to be and that's where staff at SureID steps in.

The company's credentialing service is designed to catch people who lie about their identity or are looking to bring harm.

"We're finding stuff that goes against DOD standards every day, and we're preventing folks from having access to each base," said SureID Vice President Justin Oberman.

Justin Oberman helped set up TSA after 9/11 and worked to identify potential terrorist threats. He's now the vice president of the Hillsboro based tech company that protects more than 150 U.S. military bases every day.

The service combines identity proofing, biometrics, ongoing criminal records monitoring and a tamper resistant credential.

"We've built a technology that can identify threats based on standards that are set by the client. Based on those standards, our results determine if someone is OK," said Oberman. "We have a big facility across the way with about 100 people looking at background screening results every day."

The company is now preparing to roll out a whole new credentialing service called SureID Certified Edge, which is designed specifically for businesses and nonprofits in the private sector.

"So a person would pre-register, it's a web based process. You would then go into an enrollment center, where you would present forms of ID, either your passport, or driver's license and we conduct a background screen. It's all based on standards each client sets for their employees, or volunteers," said Oberman.

It's a decision to go mainstream, made in part after hearing stories about coaches and volunteers abusing young children.

"You want a system that protects people from moving around," said Oberman.

Oberman says they've already partnered with the Positive Coaching Alliance and Volunteer Match to help credential millions of members around the country.

"So, let's say John Jones gets a job as a coach and something bad happens after he is credentialed, we do on going monitoring, so we find out and we can revoke his access," said Oberman.

It's a decision to be part of the solution, made in a time where knowing who to trust matters.

"Whether we are protecting someone on a baseball team, or a military base, that's why everyone's here. There's just no better feeling than providing protection in way that is low cost and efficient," said Oberman.

The official launch of SureID Certified edge is Wednesday. For more information on the credentialing service visit: www.sureid.com

