Police investigating woman's shooting death in Lebanon

Police are investigating a woman's shooting death in Lebanon.

Officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Osprey Way at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday and found an unresponsive woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel arrived and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 35-year-old Sparki Sue Garlinghouse.

The other person in the home, 33-year-old Jason Allen Garlinghouse, was removed from the scene and taken to the Lebanon Police Department. Police said he is cooperating with the investigation.

He has not been charged with a crime at this time.

No other details were released Tuesday about the investigation, which is being conducted by the Lebanon Police Department, the Linn County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751.

