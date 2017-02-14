New pilot program uses app to alert off-duty first responders to - KPTV - FOX 12

New pilot program uses app to alert off-duty first responders to cardiac emergencies

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Marilyn Deutsch
Connect
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

A new pilot program in Washington County could mean the difference between life and death if someone goes into cardiac arrest.

The program, called the Verified Responder Pilot Program, utilizes an app called PulsePoint that can alert first responders to cardiac emergencies even if they are off-duty.

Volunteers gathered in Aloha Tuesday to pack up hundreds of automatic electrical defibrillators to be given to medically trained Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews when they are off-duty and alerted by the app.

The AED units will allow for help to arrive much faster, sometimes even before an ambulance.

Fire officials say the initiative is important because more than 300,000 Americans die of cardiac arrest every year, and speed is of the essence when a cardiac emergency occurs.

“The chance of survival is going to astronomically increase,” TVF&R firefighter and paramedic Scott Brawner said. “It's really exciting to be part of it. I mean, this really is going to make a difference.”

More than 200 TVF&R firefighters have already volunteered to be part of this program, the first of its kind in the country.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.