Oregon celebrates 158th birthday

February 14 may be Valentine's Day but it's also Oregon's birthday.

Oregon became the 33rd state in the U.S. on Feb. 14, 1859.

The Oregon Historical Society hosted a party in Portland to celebrate Oregon's 158th birthday.

Historical state photos and artifacts were on display, with plenty of history as well.

"Portland got its name famously in a coin flip between early settlers. They couldn't decide what to name the new city so they flipped a coin. If it had gone the other way it could have been the Boston Trail Blazers, the Boston Rose Festival," said Kerry Tymchuck, Executive Director with Oregon Historical Society.

