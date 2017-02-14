Police: Salem woman steals, crashes patrol vehicle while handcuffed

Police arrested a Salem woman after she was able to manipulate her restraints and steal a patrol vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Police said around 3:15 p.m. officers contacted Rebecca J. Payne, 25, at a motel in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. Payne had valid warrants for her arrest.

When Payne was being taken into custody, she was complaining of severe pain due to the physical nature of her body, according to police.

Lieutenant Steve Birr with Salem Police Department said officers used two sets of handcuffs and opened the windows to alleviate her discomfort.

Lt. Birr said while officers were addressing other subjects at the scene, Payne was able to slide the cuffs down her legs and over her feet to the front, and was able to get into the driver's seat and drove off with the vehicle.

Other Salem officers pursued Payne for a short distance, but her erratic driving caused officers to discontinue the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

Officers were able to monitor the location of the patrol vehicle.

Payne ended up crashing the vehicle on the corner of Sunnyview Road Northeast and Childs Avenue Northeast. She was found hiding a short distance away by a police K9.

Payne was booked into the Marion County Corrections Facility on a warrant for parole violation as well as charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and escape.

