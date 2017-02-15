Coast Guard rescues two people from Oregon sea cave

Two beachgoers found themselves stranded deep inside a coastal cave Tuesday night, prompting a rescue from the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Newport was called to the scene south of Yachats.

Witnesses told the Lincoln County Fire Department that one man fell into the ocean and another man attempted to rescue him. Both men were then swept into the cave by the waves.

The helicopter crew arrived and were able to find the men with the help of an Oregon State Police trooper. The crew deployed a rescue swimmer to assess the situation. They were able to hoist the victims out of the cave and transfer them to an air facility were local emergency responders were waiting.

Both victims were hypothermic, but no other injuries were reported.

