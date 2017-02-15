Career website lists top 10 entry level jobs for 2017 Oregon college graduates

With graduation just a few months away for Oregon college students, a new list has been released to let them know what jobs could be the best to pursue in the state.

Zippia, a career resource website based out of San Mateo, California, analyzed data from the Oregon Department of Labor and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In its research, Zippia looked at jobs based on their location, average annual salary at entry level and projected growth over the next decade.

By narrowing jobs down to those that required a bachelor’s degree, 30 jobs remained for Zippia to rank.

The following jobs were determined to be the top ten for Oregon’s class of 2017:

Web Developers Industrial Engineers Cost Estimators Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselors Computer Systems Analysts Sales Engineers Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technologists Forest and Conservation Workers Management Analysts Interior Designers

The full list of Zippia’s job findings can be found here.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.