Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, February 15

It’s a book that’s been in the works for 30 years. It started when local author K.C. Cowan and her high school friends were looking for strong female leads in the novels they picked up. The result is “Journey to Wizard’s Keep,” a fantasy novel that tells the story of three young girls who go on an epic quest to find the last remaining wizards in their land. MORE spoke with the author to learn more. You can get “Journey to Wizard’s Keep” at Amazon.com.

Some local musicians will gather Wednesday night to honor one of Portland's great guitarists. The first annual Tim Ellis Music Foundation Benefit Concert will take place at the Old Church Concert Hall in Portland. Tim Ellis passed away last year and Feb. 15 would have been his birthday. To learn more, visit AaronMeyer.com.

MORE takes you a local spot that is more than just a bike shop. Velo Cult Bicycle Shop serves as a bike store, a coffee shop and a bar. You also have the chance to catch some live shows. MORE took a trip to the shop in northeast Portland to see what it’s all about. To see a list of upcoming shows, visit VeloCult.com.

If you are hoping to get your hands on tickets for the Timbers, you can start doing so on Wednesday. Tickets for the first eight home matches go on sale at 10 a.m. You can buy them online at Timbers.com or at the Providence Park box office.

Are there some home improvement projects you want to tackle, but you don’t know where to start? MORE’s DIY expert Eric G. has the tool box full of all the things you will need to get things rolling. Learn more about Eric G. at DesignByEricG.com.

