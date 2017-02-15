Police arrest suspect in Scappoose samurai sword attack

The Scappoose Police Department took a man into custody over the weekend for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a samurai sword.

An officer responded Saturday to a reported stabbing in the 33000 block of NW Wikstrom Drive in Scappoose. When the officer contacted the victim, she said her ex-boyfriend David McDaniel had assaulted her three days earlier with a samurai sword.

The victim had injuries on her neck and back, and she was transported by the Scappoose Fire Department to a Portland area hospital.

Scappoose police attempted to locate McDaniel but his whereabouts were initially unknown. After a broadcast across Columbia County and the Portland metro area went out to locate McDaniel, the responding officer was told McDaniel was in Portland and the suspect was taken to Columbia County Jail where he was detained.

While being transported to the jail, McDaniel became non-compliant and combative, causing damage to the rear passenger area of the patrol vehicle. McDaniel had to be restrained in a soft body restraint device and was then taken to the jail in the Columbia Country transport van.

McDaniel is facing several charges including assault, kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, harassment and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.