Sheriff: Taser used on bat-wielding suspect who assaulted woman, punched deputy

Jail booking photo of Darnell J. Labossiere and baseball bat used in menacing incident (Photos: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

A man threatening people with a baseball bat assaulted a woman at a mobile home park and punched a deputy in the head, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the Country Haven Mobile Home Park on the 23500 block of Northwest Jacobson Road in the Hillsboro area at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses initially reported 33-year-old Darnell J. Labossiere had struck a woman with the bat.

Deputies said Labossiere was uncooperative and fought with them as they tried to take him into custody. During the struggle, deputies said he punched a sergeant in the head.

A Taser was used to subdue Labossiere and he was arrested.

Investigators said Labossiere threatened three women with the bat and physically assaulted one of the women, but he did not use the bat in the assault.

No serious injuries were reported involving the women, the sergeant or Labossiere during the incident.

Labossiere was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, fourth-degree assault, harassment and resisting arrest.

His bail was set at $250,000.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.