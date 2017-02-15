Reward offered in unsolved SE Portland assault case

Detectives are asking for the public's help solving a mysterious assault case in southeast Portland.

A 47-year-old man was assaulted at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2016 near the 3500 block of Southeast Belmont Street.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, but police said he has no memory of the incident.

Detectives investigating the case have little suspect information, only that the attacker was wearing all dark clothing.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers of Oregon announced a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

