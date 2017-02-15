Police ID 50-year-old man hit, killed after walking onto Hwy 26 in Beaverton

Deadly collision on Highway 26 near the Cornell Road exit on Monday night. (KPTV)

Police have identified the 50-year-old man who walked onto Highway 26 and was hit by a car and killed on Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the Cornell Road exit at 9:28 p.m. Monday.

Johann Franz Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said is appears Young walked out in front of oncoming car. The driver swerved to try and avoid Young, but Young was clipped by the passenger side of the car.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said there was no evidence of DUII, speeding or distracted driving as factors in the collision.

Police said Young had been living in Portland and previously lived in Columbia County.

Police said no other details have been uncovered regarding the circumstances that led to the crash.

"Our thoughts go out to Johann's family and friends," according to a Beaverton Police Department statement.

