Murder suspect wanted for November shooting in Gresham arrested in Vancouver

A murder suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in Gresham in November was arrested at a home in Vancouver on Tuesday, according to police.

Demarco "Buddy" Streeter, 30, was taken into custody at a home on the 2400 block of East 29th Street.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force followed up on tips and learned Streeter was hiding in the Vancouver home.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday with the assistance of the Vancouver Police Department and Southwest Washington SWAT Team.

Police said after Streeter was arrested, evidence was located in the home connected to the shooting death of 29-year-old Harry Deonte Brogdon Jr. of Portland.

Brogdon was found shot and killed on the 18000 block of Southeast Stephens Circle in Gresham at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2016.

Detectives quickly identified Streeter as the suspect after reviewing evidence and following up on leads in the case.

A possible motive for the shooting was not released.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offered a $2,500 reward in November for information leading to Streeter's arrest. He was described as armed and dangerous.

Streeter has a long criminal history, according to police, including charges of weapons possession, attempted murder and eluding police.

He was booked into the Clark County Jail on Tuesday on his outstanding arrest warrant out of Oregon. He was then booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Friday on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm

