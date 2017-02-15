Police: Lebanon man arrested for murder said woman attacked him

A Lebanon man called 911 to say a woman attacked him. The woman was then found shot and killed in the home.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Osprey Way at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday. Sparki Sue Garlinghouse, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the other person in the home, 33-year-old Jason Allen Garlinghouse, was taken to the Lebanon Police Department.

He was arrested late Tuesday night on the charge of murder and booked into the Linn County Jail.

Investigators said Jason Garlinghouse called 911 on Tuesday and indicated Sparki Garlinghouse came at him and attacked him. Police said he gave no further statement after the initial 911 call.

On Wednesday, police said a search warrant was obtained for the home and evidence was recovered at the scene including a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting

No other details about the investigation were immediately released by police.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reported that the suspect and victim were married and two children lived in their house, but the kids were not home at the time of the shooting.

