Two dogs die in Corvallis house fire caused by space heater

Two dogs died in a Corvallis house fire that was caused by a portable space heater and its connection to an extension cord and power strip.

Corvallis Fire Department crews responded to the 300 block of Northwest 35th Street at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters initially observed light smoke coming from around the house. Flames were then found coming through a window on the side of the house.

Crews quickly attacked the fire through the window before accessing the structure.

The fire was contained to a single bedroom, but significant smoke damage occurred throughout the home.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters said two small dogs were inside and they died of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire appears to be associated with the use of a portable space heater and an associated extension cord and power strip.

The Corvallis Fire Department said space heaters should never be used unattended and they should always be plugged directly into the wall. There should also be a 36-inch clearance around space heaters.

