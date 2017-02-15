Woodburn family taking legal action after father detained by ICE agents

The children of Saul Loeza, who was stopped and detained by ICE agents after leaving his home in Woodburn last week, say new immigration policies are affecting more than those living illegally in the U.S. (KPTV)

A local family is taking legal action after their father was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials last week.

The family of Saul Loeza said their father was leaving his Woodburn home last Thursday morning for work when he noticed a car was following closely behind him.

They said Loeza eventually pulled over and was questioned and detained by ICE agents.

Loeza's daughter told FOX 12 her father has lived in the United States illegally for nearly 30 years.

ICE officials stated that Loeza was previously convicted of driving under the influence and giving false information to police.

His children spoke with FOX 12 last week about when they saw their dad for the first time after his arrest.

"We weren't able to touch him, we were barely able to hear him through the window,” Loeza’s daughter Michelle said. “It was so heartbreaking seeing him there. He was upset, crying and confused. He didn't know what to do. He's just worried about us."

The family also commented on the recent executive orders on immigration are impacting their community, saying the new policies are affecting more than just people illegally residing in the country.

"This is not just affecting undocumented people. This is affecting U.S. citizens,” Loeza’s daughter Fey said. “Me and my brother are U.S. citizens. These Trump immigration laws are affecting us."

Loeza remains in ICE detention. His family says they are working with a lawyer to try to prevent his deportation. They also have a GoFundMe account set up to assist with the legal fees.

