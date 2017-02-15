New Oregon ballot initiative would require voters to show proof of citizenship

Three people, including a child, fell an estimated 15 feet from a ferris wheel ride at a festival in Port Townsend, Washington on Thursday, according to a fire official.More >
Three people, including a child, fell an estimated 15 feet from a ferris wheel ride at a festival in Port Townsend, Washington on Thursday, according to a fire official.More >
The Portland Police Bureau said there have been two incidents at southwest Portland grocery stores and investigators are working with police in Beaverton and Milwaukie on similar cases.More >
The Portland Police Bureau said there have been two incidents at southwest Portland grocery stores and investigators are working with police in Beaverton and Milwaukie on similar cases.More >
Deputies are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man outside a strip club in Beaverton early Friday.More >
Deputies are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man outside a strip club in Beaverton early Friday.More >
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >
Police asked for the public's help locating 67-year-old Marilyn Lancaster of Madras on May 9. Her roommate notified police on May 1 that Lancaster had last been seen a few days earlier.More >
Police asked for the public's help locating 67-year-old Marilyn Lancaster of Madras on May 9. Her roommate notified police on May 1 that Lancaster had last been seen a few days earlier.More >
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.More >
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.More >
An Arkansas couple was arrested after police found their 15-day-old baby covered in blood with up to 100 rat bites all over her body.More >
An Arkansas couple was arrested after police found their 15-day-old baby covered in blood with up to 100 rat bites all over her body.More >
Two Chinese Su-30 fighter jets conducted an "unprofessional" intercept of a US Air Force radiation detection plane while it was flying over the Yellow Sea in international airspace on Wednesday, a US official tells CNN.More >
Two Chinese Su-30 fighter jets conducted an "unprofessional" intercept of a US Air Force radiation detection plane while it was flying over the Yellow Sea in international airspace on Wednesday, a US official tells CNN.More >
One person was injured Thursday night in a single vehicle crash in Beaverton.More >
One person was injured Thursday night in a single vehicle crash in Beaverton.More >
California authorities say a brain surgeon and two nurses have been charged in a child sex abuse ring involving seven victims under 13.More >
California authorities say a brain surgeon and two nurses have been charged in a child sex abuse ring involving seven victims under 13.More >