Police offer reward for witness, amnesty for fire hydrant vandal in Sherwood

Police are offering a reward for a witness who can help lead officers to the person responsible for property damage in Sherwood.

The city is also taking the unique step of offering amnesty from criminal prosecution for the vandal if that person comes forward to take responsibility for the incident.

Late in the evening on Feb. 5, significant damage was done to a fire hydrant that resulted in substantial flooding in the area of Southwest Century Drive.

The city of Sherwood is offering a $3,000 reward for a witness with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. The responsible person is not eligible for the reward.

However, city leaders said if that person does come forward, they will be given amnesty from criminal prosecution.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sherwood police department at 503-629-0111.

