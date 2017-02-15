Timberline named an official training site for U.S. Olympic athletes

Olympic athletes will be on Mount Hood this summer to prepare for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Timberline Lodge and Ski Area entered into a non-exclusive agreement with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association to become an official training site for Olympic athletes.

Olympic athletes in all disciplines, including alpine racing, snowboarding, freestyle, and freeskiing will use the Palmer Snowfield this summer.

U.S. Snowboarding and U.S. Freeskiing will be training in High Cascade Snowboard Camp's and Windells Camp's world-renowned terrain parks.

The U.S. Ski Team will have reserved racing lanes on Palmer for their training.

The athletes will be training for the 2018 Winter Olympics that take place in PeongChang, South Korea.

