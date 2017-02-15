Portland cracking down on short-term rental rule violators

Short-term vacation rental properties owners in Portland are in for a change.

The city is cracking down on people who aren’t following the regulations surrounding those rentals, and violators are the rules could pay thousands of dollars in fines.

The Bureau of Development Services says there about 3,000 short-term vacation rentals in Portland, but as of October, only about 650 of them, or 22 percent, had a permit.

On top of that, bureau officials said some people who do get a permit still aren’t following the regulations.

The BDS claims the rules surrounding the rentals are meant to ensure the safety of guests who stay in them, and lately, officials say they’ve gotten a lot of complaints about property owners who are in violation.

So starting March 31, those property owners will get citations, $1,000 for the first citation, then $3,000 and $5,000 fines. If the property owner ignores the citations, a lien could be placed on their property.

Some people who have these rentals through popular online platforms like Airbnb say they’ve tried to be in compliance, though, but that the process is too difficult.

They have to not only get a permit but also have a physical inspection, get a business license, obtain a tax id number and notify their neighbors.

A spokesperson for Airbnb told FOX 12 they expect all of their hosts to follow local laws, but that some people have been discouraged by a process they find complicated

“The vast majority of our hosts are good neighbors who are sharing space in their own homes,” the spokesperson said. “We remain willing to work with the city to find a better way of regulating short-term rentals and increasing compliance.”

Airbnb also launched a new policy at the end of January to discourage illegal commercial rentals in Portland by only allowing each host to list one rental address.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.