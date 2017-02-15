St. Helens man arrested for animal abuse after killing rescue pig with two arrows

Deputies arrested a man for animal abuse after he killed his neighbors rescue pig in St. Helens Monday morning.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office said George Bainbridge, 54, was arrested two days after he shot his neighbor's rescue pig with two arrows. The pig later died.

Bainbridge told FOX 12 on Tuesday the 900-pound pig named "DJ" got onto his property and when he saw the pig he feared for his safety and shot it with two arrows.

Michelle Fudge-Snow, DJ's owner, said she found the pig badly wounded but still alive on her property. She said he lived for a few hours, but there was nothing the veterinarian could do.

Fudge-Snow says Bainbridge has a history of erratic behavior toward her and her family and has killed other animals from her rescue farm in the past.

On Wednesday, deputies obtained a search warrant for Bainbridge's home in the 61300 Robinette Road. Deputies seized evidence connected in the case and interviewed Bainbridge.

Bainbridge was later arrested and has been charged with two counts of animal abuse in the first degree and one count of criminal mischief in the second degree. He was taken to the Columbia County Jail on $36,250 bail.

