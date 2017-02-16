Bob's Red Mill founder celebrates 88th birthday

The creator of one of Oregon's favorite natural food brands celebrated his birthday in a big way.

Bob Moore of Bob's Red Mill turned 88 on Wednesday. He and the rest of the company gathered at their Milwaukie restaurant to celebrate the occasion.

Moore gave back to his employees in a big way, with total ownership of the company through an employee stock ownership program.

He says the company's product is a reflection of the way he's lived his life.

"Whole grains are healthy, and I think I'm an example of it," said Moore. "I work every day. I get up at six in the morning and come down here for a bowl of oatmeal and then I guide the company and I have for 45 years so, I'm very pleased to be a part of it."

You can see more from Moore's celebration on More Good Day Oregon on Thursday morning, where they'll take a closer look at the local company that's been producing whole grain products for 39 years.

