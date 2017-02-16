Crime Stoppers offers reward on cab driver robbery

Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect accused of robbing a taxi driver.

A driver for Radio Cab picked up the suspect at Southeast Grand Avenue and East Burnside Street on February 5 around 2:30 a.m. The driver said the suspect displayed a gun and demanded money at Southeast 70th Avenue and Tolman Street.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

Detectives were able to find surveillance images of the suspect from both the cab and a convenience store. Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s, standing 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with either a shaved or bald head and facial hair, as well as a possible bad front tooth.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that can help police solve this investigation.

To submit a tip, people can text 823HELP followed by the tip to the number 274637, share the tip at CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com, call 503-823-4357 or download the TipSubmit smartphone app.

