Police: Serial bank robber arrested at SE Portland motel

The Portland Police Bureau said there have been two incidents at southwest Portland grocery stores and investigators are working with police in Beaverton and Milwaukie on similar cases.More >
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a stabbing at the Lloyd Center MAX platform Friday afternoon that sent a woman to the hospital.More >
Police asked for the public's help locating 67-year-old Marilyn Lancaster of Madras on May 9. Her roommate notified police on May 1 that Lancaster had last been seen a few days earlier.More >
California authorities say a brain surgeon and two nurses have been charged in a child sex abuse ring involving seven victims under 13.More >
Foodies in Beaverton have a new spot to sample after the city’s first food cart pod opened Friday.More >
A woman accused of starting a fire at a Newport motel that killed four people has been deemed mentally unfit to proceed in the court case.More >
Denim creations appear to be getting out of hand.More >
Three people, including a child, fell an estimated 15 feet from a ferris wheel ride at a festival in Port Townsend, Washington on Thursday, according to a fire official.More >
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >
