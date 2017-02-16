Police: Serial bank robber arrested at SE Portland motel

A man accused of robbing six Portland banks was arrested at a southeast Portland motel, according to police.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Franklin Aaron Bearcub, 48, on Sunday.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a federal hold, with bank robbery charges pending.

Police said Bearcub robbed six Portland banks between Jan. 4 and Feb. 11.

Jan. 4: US Bank, 900 S.W. 6th Ave.

Jan. 12: Bank of the West, 840 S.W. Broadway

Jan. 20: KeyBank, 1001 N.W. 14th Ave.

Jan. 30: Umpqua Bank, 750 S.E. Yamhill St.

Feb. 1: KeyBank, 4131 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd.

Feb. 11: KeyBank, 4600 S.E. Woodstock Blvd.

Detectives said Bearcub had an outstanding federal parole violation warrant on a previous bank robbery charge.

He was taken into custody Sunday at a motel near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Stark Street.

