Masked man armed with handgun robs Top of the Hill Tavern in NE Portland

Police are searching for an armed robber who got away with cash from the Top of the Hill Tavern in northeast Portland early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the bar on the 9200 block of Northeast Glisan Street at 1:23 a.m.

Employees told officers that a man entered the bar armed with a handgun and demanded money. After receiving cash, the man left the bar and was last seen running east on Glisan Street.

Several officers and a K-9 team searched the neighborhood but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, 6 feet 2 inches tall with a "chubby" build. He was wearing a dark-colored mask, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call detectives at 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.