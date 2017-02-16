Police searching for woman, getaway driver after Keizer credit union robbery

Police are searching for a woman and her getaway driver after a credit union was robbed in Keizer.

Officers responded to MAPS Credit Union on the 100 block of McNary Estates Drive North at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the suspect approached a teller and demanded money. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash, left the credit union and got in a waiting car driven by an accomplice.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a woman in her 20s to 30s with dark complexion and black hair. She was wearing a pair of dark-rimmed glasses, a black cap, a light-colored jacket, zebra-striped leggings, gray socks, black shoes and gray gloves.

The getaway car was described as a newer-model black or dark-colored Ford Fiesta.

Special agents from the Salem office of the FBI also responded to the credit union to investigate the robbery.

Surveillance images of the suspect and car were released by Keizer police Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Arsen Avetisyan at 503-390-3713, Ext. 3514 or the FBI at 503-362-6601, Ext. 0.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.