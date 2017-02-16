Rescue crews respond to reports of car underwater near Forest Grove

Rescue crews responded to reports of a submerged car on a flooded section of Fern Hill Road on Thursday afternoon.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that around 1 p.m. a driver attempted to go through the flooded section of road near Taylor Way when the car began to float off the roadway and into nearby ditches.

The caller, Lonnie Clarkson, then said the car went under the surface of the water. The Forest Grove nurse said she does not normally drive past the road, but the sight of the slow-moving car in the water Thursday alarmed her.

“I just had this feeling when I was driving by that I needed to turn down this road and check out the flooding,” Clarkson said. “Then I noticed the headlights went out, and I don’t know why but I looked away for a second and when I looked back the car was gone.”

Rescue crews from multiple agencies assisted in the search, but no car was found. The water was described as muddy with a rapid current.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue reported that conditions were not considered survivable and too dangerous for dive team recovery. They will now wait for the floodwaters to recede to determine if a car did sink in the deep water.

Final update - all crews have cleared the Fernhill scene, we await floods receding to determine if a car did sink in deep water here. — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) February 16, 2017

The area has seen multiple flooding issues recently and a number of vehicles have gone off the road. Crews had to rescue a driver standing on the top of his submerged SUV last week, and another incident occurred over the weekend.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.