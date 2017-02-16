Several Portland area chefs, restaurants earn James Beard semifinalist status

Foodies in Portland already know the selection of eateries the city offers, but James Beard Foundation judges have taken notice once again this year.

More than a dozen Portland-area culinary industry members and four restaurants were named as semifinalists across many award categories Wednesday.

The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to “celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone.” Beard, who was an American cookbook author, teacher, columnist and TV personality, was born in Portland.

Here are the Portland area places and people vying for James Beard titles for 2017:

Restaurants

Han Park, Best New Restaurant nominee

Clyde Common, Outstanding Bar Program nominee

The Painted Lady Restaurant in Newberg, Outstanding Service nominee

Jory at the Allison Inn & Spa in Newberg, Outstanding Wine Program nominee

Best Chef: Northwest nominees

Jose Chesa of Ataula

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton of Ox

Ha (Christina) Luu of Ha VL

Joshua McFadden of Ava Gene's

Katy Millard of Coquine

Sarah Pliner of Aviary

Ryan Roadhouse of Nodoguro

Justin Woodward of Castagna

Chefs and others for more categories

Ken Forkish of Ken’s Artisan Bakery, Outstanding Baker nominee

Gabriel Rucker of Le Pigeon, Outstanding Chef nominee

Kristen Murray of Måurice, Outstanding Pastry Chef nominee

Monique Siu of Castagna and Café Castagna, Outstanding Restaurateur nominee

Greg Lorenz of SakéOne in Forest Grove, Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional nominee

Steve McCarthy of Clear Creek Distillery, Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional nominee

Maya Lovelace of Mae, Rising Star Chef of the Year nominee

The James Beard Foundation has a full list of the semifinalists on its website.

