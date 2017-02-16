Masked armed robber steals cash from Subway in NE Portland

A masked man armed with a handgun got away with cash from a Subway in northeast Portland.

Police responded to the sandwich shop on the 7100 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday.

Employees told officers that a man armed with a gun entered the shop and demanded money. After receiving cash, the robber left the business and was last seen running north across Sandy Boulevard.

Officers and a K-9 team searched the neighborhood, but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s with a tall, muscular build. He was wearing a dark-colored mask and dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

