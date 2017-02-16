Billy Joel coming to Portland for solo show after 10-year absence

The piano man himself is coming to the Rose City for a show in December, the Moda Center and Live Nation announced Thursday.

“It’s an honor to welcome rock and roll legend Billy Joel back to Portland,” said Amanda Mann, vice president and general manager of Rose Quarter operations.

Joel’s performance at the Moda Center on Friday, Dec. 8 will be his first solo appearance in Portland in a decade.

Joel, a six-time Grammy Award winning musician, is one of most popular recording artists of all time. He has sold 150 million records over the past 25 years and has been inducted into both the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Since last year, Joel’s song “Piano Man” has been in the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

Tickets for Joel’s Dec. 8 show will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.