Man pinned in van after T-bone crash with dump truck in Damascus

A man was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after the van he was driving collided with a dump truck.

Clackamas Fire District #1 said they responded to a T-bone crash involving a van and a dump truck at the intersection of 242nd Avenue and Southeast Hoffmeister Road around 1:51 p.m.

When crews arrived they found one person pinned inside the van. Crews were able to quickly free the man. He was taken to a trauma hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

CFD#1 said a large diesel spill occurred and a hazmat unit responded to handle the spill.

