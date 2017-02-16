Two landslides cover same section of Hwy 224 Thursday - KPTV - FOX 12

Two landslides cover same section of Hwy 224 Thursday

Posted: Updated:
DAMASCUS, OR (KPTV) -

Continued rainfall led to more landslides around the Portland metro area Thursday.

A minor landslide came down on Highway 224 near Southeast Tong Road in Damascus, forcing a lane closure.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation quickly worked to clear the slide from the roadway.

Another slide came down later in the afternoon in the same area, and both slides were in the same spot where a landslide came down earlier this month.

That slide closed Highway 224 for nearly a day.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.