Two landslides cover same section of Hwy 224 Thursday

Continued rainfall led to more landslides around the Portland metro area Thursday.

A minor landslide came down on Highway 224 near Southeast Tong Road in Damascus, forcing a lane closure.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation quickly worked to clear the slide from the roadway.

Way to make quick work of HWY 224 landslide @OregonDOT! Great job and thank you. #workingtogether pic.twitter.com/AuFP2IV3D1 — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 16, 2017

Another slide came down later in the afternoon in the same area, and both slides were in the same spot where a landslide came down earlier this month.

That slide closed Highway 224 for nearly a day.

