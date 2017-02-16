Detectives find body of missing man in his own home, arrest man’s son

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that the body of a man reported missing by his family late last month was discovered Thursday morning in the victim’s home and that his son is now in custody.

Detectives searched the home of Henry Conley Fitchett in the 21000 block of Hubbard Cutoff Road NE near Aurora around 8 a.m. Thursday where they discovered Fitchett’s body.

Fitchett’s son, 59-year-old Edward Fitchett, was arrested by deputies and is facing charges including first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mistreatment, first-degree identity theft and abuse of a corpse.

Family members reported Henry Fitchett missing on January 29. Some told deputies that Fitchett may have moved to the Estacada area with his girlfriend, but he had not been seen or heard from since.

The sheriff’s office said the active criminal investigation is ongoing and that an autopsy will be scheduled with and performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Edward Fitchett is scheduled to be in court Friday.

