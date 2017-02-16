Two northbound lanes of I-5 reopen near Woodland after landslide

Traffic was backed up Thursday due to a landslide on northbound I-5 near Woodland. (KPTV)

Two northbound lanes of Interstate 5 have reopened near Woodland after a landslide Thursday.

The landslide blocked all northbound lanes near Milepost 23 and Dike Road at 3:53 p.m.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews responded to the scene to assess the hillside.

”I-5 is the busiest road in Washington, so anytime we have a slide adjacent to one of our major routes it’s a concern," said Bart Treece with WSDOT.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reported that one vehicle was hit by the landslide, but there were no reports of injuries.

All lanes of northbound I-5 were closed while crews assessed the hillside. At 9 p.m., WSDOT said two lanes of northbound I-5 had reopened and they will continue to monitor the hillside overnight.

"Cleaning it off was fairly straight forward. But it’s trying to make sure no other material comes down and that’s something we have to keep our eye on," said Treece.

Troopers shut down northbound I-5 on-ramps at Exit 14 in Ridgefield and Exit 16 in La Center to prevent drivers from heading toward the landslide.

A slide closed the highway in the same spot in December 2015.

Woodland landslide is still moving. All lanes NB I5/MP23 are BLOCKED — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) February 17, 2017

All lanes of NB I-5 near Woodland are closed. Crews are assessing the hillside & clearing debris off of the road. pic.twitter.com/vn8NYCc404 — WSDOT - SW Region (@wsdot_sw) February 17, 2017

As crews were responding to the landslide, a Washington State Patrol spokesman said a sinkhole was reported nearby in the southbound lanes at Milepost 26. A WSDOT spokesperson said it was actually a pothole, not a sinkhole, and it was not affecting traffic.

UPDATE: The issue on SB I-5 south of Todd Road (mp 26) is a pothole, not a sinkhole. — WSDOT - SW Region (@wsdot_sw) February 17, 2017

