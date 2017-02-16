Senator proposes bill that would push Oregon colleges to expel students charged in riots

An Oregon state senator is pushing a new bill that would allow state colleges to expel any student convicted of violent rioting.

If passed, the bill, introduced by Republican Kim Thatcher of Keizer, would require community colleges and public universities to expel students found guilty of committing crimes during a riot.

Thatcher says the goal is to protect free speech and the right to peacefully protest while creating consequences for students who engage in violence.

The bill comes on the heels of several recent protests and riots following the presidential election.

If the bill passes, schools like Portland State University would have to expel students convicted of riot crimes, but students told FOX 12 Thursday that they didn’t think a blanket law is a good idea.

“I think school is something very, very important,” PSU student Patrick Sullivan said. “And I think if you do get expelled from a university or something like that, it could affect your standings in other things.”

“I think that should be left up to the school’s digression,” fellow PSU student Nicholas Bird added.

There is no word yet on when legislators could vote on the bill.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.