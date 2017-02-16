Patriots player, former OSU Beaver Ryan Allen visits Shriners Hospital

Former Oregon State punter and New England Patriots player Ryan Allen made a visit to Shriners Hospital Thursday morning.

Fresh off the Super Bowl LI win, Allen visited and signed autographs with young fans.

The Salem native got his start punting for the Oregon State Beavers and Louisiana Tech before signing with the Patriots in 2013.

Allen says all his hard work making it to the NFL doesn't compare to the work done at Shriners Hospital.

"Just to see the path I've taken and how blessed I've been with the opportunities in my life, and to see these young patients mental strength for what they have to go through, I mean, there's a lot adults can learn from younger kids," said Allen.

Allen says he's visited other hospitals while in New England. He says the experience is always a humble reminder of where he is today.

