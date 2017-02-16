Protesters demand justice for teen killed by Portland police, one person arrested

One person was arrested as protesters marched through downtown Portland Thursday night demanding justice for a teen killed by police last week.

Portland Student Action Network held a rally outside of the Smith Memorial Union on Portland State University to honor Quanice Hayes, 17.

Hayes was shot and killed by a Portland police officer on February 9 after the report of an armed robbery outside the Portland Value Inn on Northeast 82nd Street.

Police said Hayes was armed with a "realistic-looking" replica firearm.

The crowd at the rally on PSU started off small but quickly grew to about 100 people.

After the rally, students and protesters began marching through the streets of downtown Portland. They could be heard say, "Say his name, Quanice Hayes" and "What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now."

Just after 7 p.m., Portland police said some protesters confronted police officers near Southwest Naito and Oak Street, and damage to a vehicle had been reported.

Police said some protesters were throwing signs and cones into the street.

Some protesters throwing signs and cones into the street in area of SW 2nd and Oak Street. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 17, 2017

According to police, no permit was requested for the march and organizers have not been cooperative with them.

Protesters sat down in the middle of Southwest Madison for a die-in. They stayed there for about 15 minutes before continuing on.

Protesters made their way to the Justice Center were they placed candles in honor of Quanice Hayes. Shortly after, the march continued through downtown.

Childhood friends weep in front of candles in honor of Quanice Hayes @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ojsK918xB4 — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) February 17, 2017

At 8 p.m., police reported someone broke a van window at Southwest 3rd and Clay Street.

One person was arrested for vandalism at Southwest Broadway and Montgomery, according to police.

One person has been arrested at SW Broadway and Montgomery during the protest. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 17, 2017

Arrest was due to a vandalism to a vehicle earlier this evening on SW 3rd, Main to Madison. Not connected to 2nd vehicle vandalism. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 17, 2017

The march ended just after 8:30 p.m. as protesters made their way back to the Park Blocks.

